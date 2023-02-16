Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading Up 0.5%

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Teranga Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

About Teranga Gold

(Get Rating)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.