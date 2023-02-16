Tezos Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $28.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007900 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,774,910 coins and its circulating supply is 927,362,034 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

