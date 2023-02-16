Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $30.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010368 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007935 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001818 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,712,124 coins and its circulating supply is 927,299,248 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.