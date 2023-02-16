Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $27.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008049 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004764 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,712,124 coins and its circulating supply is 927,299,248 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

