The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.21) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,604.40 ($55.89).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,253 ($51.63) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,505 ($54.69). The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,034.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,074.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,802.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

In related news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($96,617.33). In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.29), for a total value of £614,900 ($746,419.03). Also, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.62) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($96,617.33).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

