The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Reduced by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 9.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Charles Schwab worth $540,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 327,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $87,039,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 687,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,967. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,378 shares of company stock worth $63,916,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.