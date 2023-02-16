The Debt Box (DEBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $23.25 or 0.00097616 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.