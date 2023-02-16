The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $252.55. 273,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,339. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.