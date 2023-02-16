The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $245.98 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,586,471,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,789,628,851 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

