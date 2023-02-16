The Graph Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $276.01 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000157 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,586,171,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,789,328,251 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.