The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Heather Hopkins Sells 5,121 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,365.08).

MRC stock remained flat at GBX 216.50 ($2.63) during trading on Thursday. 827,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.80 ($2.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 624.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

