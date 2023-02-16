The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

