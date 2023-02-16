Thomas Christopoul Sells 23,715 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,770. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,927,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 404,471 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

