Threshold Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $404.52 million and $43.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00215621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,478.32 or 1.00016244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,248,225.753328 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0423672 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $35,743,940.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

