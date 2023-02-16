Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) versus Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Head-To-Head Survey

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tiptree pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $884.91 million 1.42 $130.71 million $3.62 23.49 Tiptree $1.20 billion 0.49 $38.13 million ($0.30) -53.70

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 6.77% 9.79% 4.16% Tiptree -0.71% 11.66% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Tiptree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

