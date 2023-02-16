TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

TPG Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TPG traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 414.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.