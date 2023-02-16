TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
TPG Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:TPG traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 414.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43.
TPG Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
