TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Pennant Investors LP

Pennant Investors LP decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 8.4% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $18.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $750.15. The company had a trading volume of 229,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,874 shares of company stock worth $190,918,015. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

