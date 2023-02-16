Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327.80 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 323.79 ($3.93). Approximately 143,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 299,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.20 ($3.86).

Tremor International Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 326.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £482.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,627.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 14,226 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.78), for a total value of £56,050.44 ($68,038.89). Insiders sold 91,472 shares of company stock worth $35,489,902 over the last 90 days.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

