Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $117.84 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $117.84 million and approximately $563,048.38 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

