Trikon Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 86.7% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trikon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

MLCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 805,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.