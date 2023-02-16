Trikon Asset Management Ltd Sells 92,124 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 92,124 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 13.3% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,019,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $169,234,000 after purchasing an additional 748,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,117. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.67.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

