Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,373 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble Trading Down 1.3 %

About Trimble

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.48. 167,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,852. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.