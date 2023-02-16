Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $14.36. Tronox shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 497,486 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

