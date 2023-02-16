Truist Financial Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen stock opened at $240.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.83.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 975.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 326,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,640,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

