Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

TRUP traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. 606,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $99.01.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,425,172. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

