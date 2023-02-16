Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trupanion Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. 705,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,753. Trupanion has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $43,942,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

