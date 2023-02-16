TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.78.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.