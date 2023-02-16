Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for approximately 2.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $50,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 170,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

