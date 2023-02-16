Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for 4.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Magna International worth $112,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 420,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,264. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

