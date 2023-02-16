Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Takes $143.67 Million Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,568,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,669,000. Bread Financial accounts for approximately 6.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BFH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 126,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,857. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

