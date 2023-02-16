Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995-1005 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,458,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

About Twilio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Twilio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170,884 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.