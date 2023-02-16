UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $142.87 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00008719 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $142.87 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

