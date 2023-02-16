UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.87

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

UniCredit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

