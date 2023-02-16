Union Investments & Development Ltd. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. McKesson makes up about 0.1% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.96. 93,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.19 and a 200 day moving average of $367.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

