Union Investments & Development Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 29.3% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.55. The company had a trading volume of 675,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

