Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $4.97 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $153.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00027618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00420493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.93886337 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $124,741,742.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

