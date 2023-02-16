USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $41.56 billion and approximately $5.50 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00420816 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.03 or 0.27875586 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,570,600,184 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
