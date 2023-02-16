USDX [Kava] Hits Market Cap of $90.63 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $90.63 million and $250,878.88 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,196.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00540499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00172683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, "USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at https://kava.io."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

