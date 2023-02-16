VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 121,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

