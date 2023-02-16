VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,818,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,428,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

