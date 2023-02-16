Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after buying an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 3,421,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.