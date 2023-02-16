Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

