VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 6%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 735,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,619,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.