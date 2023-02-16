Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,696,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 725,286 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

