Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 4,317,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,726,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

