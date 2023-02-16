VIBE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,594.40 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $742,253.51 and $3,594.40 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00424381 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.45 or 0.28112424 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

