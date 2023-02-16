Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of revenue down low-to-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.53 million. Vontier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

