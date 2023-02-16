voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE VJET opened at $2.48 on Monday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

