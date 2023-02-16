VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.65

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.65 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 697.92 ($8.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.50), with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market cap of £285.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 695.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 733.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,625.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

