Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00016414 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $105.94 million and $11.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00219392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,743.90 or 0.99998174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.10709128 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,302,775.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

